    BJP attacks Rajasthan govt over Alwar rape case

    In a statement, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said people in the state are being "crushed" as Congress leaders remain busy in their "power game".

    October 01, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
    The BJP on Saturday hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan over the alleged gang-rape of a girl in Alwar, saying its leaders are busy in political bickering and have no concern for people. In a statement, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said people in the state are being "crushed" as Congress leaders remain busy in their "power game".

    "The cases of sexual assault on women have seen a rise of 40 per cent in Rajasthan in July and August alone and number over 1,300. The government has no concern for people but its members are fighting who will remain in power and who will be its (Congress) president," he said. Criminals, extremists and separatists are emboldened due to the state government's politics of appeasement, Rathore alleged and asked the Congress to wake up.

    A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped by eight men in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 08:14 pm
