BJP attacks Congress over Robert Vadra's ED summons

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday attacked the Congress over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra to appear before it in connection with a money laundering case.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Vadra benefited from a petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, utilised the money to buy posh properties worth several crore rupees in London.

Quoting an e-mail trail, he alleged that Vadra's company received "kickbacks" from a series of companies floated to "turn black money into white".

"The 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between the gang of corrupt versus transparency of Narendra Modi government," he said.

Vadra is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with the money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.