App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP attacks Congress over Robert Vadra's ED summons

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Vadra benefited from a petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday attacked the Congress over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra to appear before it in connection with a money laundering case.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Vadra benefited from a petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, utilised the money to buy posh properties worth several crore rupees in London.

Quoting an e-mail trail, he alleged that Vadra's company received "kickbacks" from a series of companies floated to "turn black money into white".

"The 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between the gang of corrupt versus transparency of Narendra Modi government," he said.

Vadra is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with the money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #Congress #India #Politics #robert #vadra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.