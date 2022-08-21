BJP attacks Congress for naming Rural Olympics after Rajiv Gandhi

The BJP on Sunday attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over naming the Rural Olympic games after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The row started with the chief minister’s Sunday tweet in which he mentioned that the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic games will be organised from 29 August to 5 October.

”By organising the first Maha Kumbh of rural sports in the state, the Rajasthan government is not only strengthening the infrastructure, but also giving birth to a new sports culture in the state by promoting rural sports,” he said in the tweet in Hindi.

Commenting on the same, BJP state president Satish Poonia said it is not the first time that a ” Khel Mahakumbh” is being organised. ”Go into the history of Khel Mahakumbh Gehlot ji, you are not organising this event for the first time, stop associating it with the name of a family and tell the facts on the ground of reality,” he tweeted.

”It is a matter of great pride that Khel Mahakumbh was organised for the first time in 2010, in Gujarat, by Shri @narendramodi ji,” he said. In charge of the BJP IT department, Amit Malviya also tweeted that Khel Mahakumbh was organised for the first time in 2010, in Gujarat, by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, adding that since then these games are being held every year.

Malviya said it is a good thing to learn from Modi but by adding Rajiv Gandhi’s name, it is wrong to say that such a program is being held for the first time in the country.

Hitting back at Malviya, CM Gehlot’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma said he was not able to digest the initiative taken by CM Gehlot because according to him, Modi has to do everything.

”@amitmalviya Your knowledge of language is so weak that it is not even known (to you) that any big event in India is equated with Kumbh or Mahakumbh,” he tweeted.