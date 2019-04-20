App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to come clean on his citizenship, qualification

The BJP's reaction comes in the wake of the complaint filed with returning officer in Amethi seat against Gandhi's candidature in which allegations and objections have been made about his citizenship and qualification.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Citing a complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on April 20 raised questions on the Congress president's citizenship and educational qualification, and asked him to come clean on the matter.

The BJP's reaction comes in the wake of the complaint filed with returning officer in Amethi seat against Gandhi's candidature in which allegations and objections have been made about his citizenship and qualification.

The returning officer (RO) has fixed Monday as the next date of hearing on the matter.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao told reporters it was "stunning" that Gandhi's lawyer sought time to reply to the objections.

related news

"These are serious allegations. Is Rahul Gandhi an Indian citizen or not? Did he ever become a British citizen? He should come out with the real story," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress.

Election Commission sources said the returning officer is the final authority on such a matter, but he cannot check the veracity of whatever is written on an election affidavit.

"If someone approaches an RO raising objections, he must hear the affected party. If anyone has any objection to whatever is recorded in an affidavit, the person should approach court. The EC has no role in any objection made to election affidavit," they said.

Rao claimed that a British company, in which Gandhi had said in 2004 that he made investment, in its submission to the authorities there stated that Gandhi was a British citizen.

Referring to the complaint, the BJP spokesperson said there are "discrepancies and attempts to suppress facts" in Gandhi's affidavits filed during different elections from 2004 to 2014.

The Congress chief had said that he did M Phil in development economics from Cambridge University, but later claimed it was in development studies, Rao alleged.

The BJP spokesman said inquiries show that one Rahul Vincy and not Rahul Gandhi got the degree in that particular year.

"We will like to know if Rahul Gandhi goes by multiple names in different countries," Rao said.

He also wondered if the Gandhi scion's qualification was like Congress manifestoes that change every five years.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar Yadav and de Kock stabalise ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

Bharat motion poster: Salman Khan unveils his different avatars, share ...

Superstar Rajinikanth says he is ready for the Assembly polls

Jim Sarbh on navigating performances like a pro: Every scene has a bea ...

From Politically Loaded Acronyms to Allowing Defections, '19 LS Polls ...

'Mental Hai Kya' Makers Respond to Indian Psychiatric Society Accusati ...

Nearly 16% of Gujarat Candidates For LS Polls Facing Criminal Cases: R ...

Premier League Alters Fixtures For Liverpool and Tottenham After Dutch ...

Reporters Project: Yadav Vs Yadav Battle In Uttar Pradesh

Leonardo Da Vinci's Iconic Mona Lisa Did Not Suffer From A Thyroid Pro ...

Neymar Could Make His Return From Injury Against Monaco, Says PSG Coac ...

PM Modi Suffers From Phobia of Losing Elections, He Wants Victory by D ...

Streaming Now: Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Crazy Rich Asians Promise a Block ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Imran Khan's Cabinet reshuffle: Party insiders bite the dust as Pakist ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

Suspension of LoC trade was long in the offing, but govt must find way ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.