App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP asks Andhra govt to make its position clear on state's capital city

Narasimha Rao said the Reddy government should make it clear whether it planned to go ahead with Amaravati as the state's capital or had any alternative plan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Different statements from Andhra Pradesh ministers have fueled uncertainty on the fate of Amaravati as the state's capital, the BJP said on August 28 and asked the government of the southern state to make its position clear on the matter.

At a press conference here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao also asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to "take forward" the accusations against the previous state government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu over the way thousands of acres of land were acquired, involving "insider trading", for building the capital city.

Rao said the Reddy government should make it clear whether it planned to go ahead with Amaravati as the state's capital or had any alternative plan.

Close

After Reddy took over as the chief minister, it seemed from his statements that his government would not have Amaravati as the capital, but different statements from his ministers had created confusion and uncertainty, the BJP leader said.

related news

There was a lack of coherence in the Andhra Pradesh government over the issue, he said, asserting that it was for the ruling dispensation in the southern state and not the Centre to take a call on the matter.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for the project and an amount of Rs 1,500 crore had already been released, Rao said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.