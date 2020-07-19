BJP appoints Veerappan’s daughter as youth wing VP in Tamil Nadu

Vidya Rani, the daughter of slain forest bandit Veerappan, has been appointed as the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tamil Nadu youth wing.

Rani joined the BJP in February 2019. Her appointment has come as a part of the initiative of party state president L Murugan, who assumed charge of the post in March, to revamp the party in Tamil Nadu, where elections are due in 2021.

For Vidhya, who runs a school for children in Krishnagiri, the main agenda is "social service", as per a News18 report.

Talking about her father, Vidhya said that she had met him only once when she was 6-7 years old when she visited her grandfather’s village for vacations, said the report.

"He came to where we were playing, spent a few minutes talking to me, and left," she said.

He told her to become a doctor and serve people, and it was his stories that motivated her to do social service, Rani was quoted as saying.

A dreaded brigand, who operated in the forest areas in the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, Veerappan made national headlines in 2000 with the kidnapping of Kannada movie legend Rajkumar. Four years later, he was gunned down by the state police's Special Task Force.

She remembers her father was never into politics but his approach and actions were based on his understanding of the world around him. “There are many interpretations about his work for the Vanniyar community,” Rani further said.

Her mother Muthulakshmi is still affiliated with the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), an offshoot of the PMK, a Vanniyar party and NDA ally, as per the report.

(With inputs from PTI)