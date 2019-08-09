App
Politics
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP appoints Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Singh Tomar as poll incharge for Delhi, Haryana respectively

The Bharatiya Janata Party also appointed its senior leaders OP Mathur and Bhupinder Yadav as poll incharges for Jharkhand and Maharashtra respectively, according to a statement from the party.

Gearing up for the upcoming Asembly polls, the BJP on Friday appointed Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar as its incharge for elections in Delhi and Haryana respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also appointed its senior leaders OP Mathur and Bhupinder Yadav as poll incharges for Jharkhand and Maharashtra respectively, according to a statement from the party.

Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are slated for later this year while in Delhi they are due early next year.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nityanand Rai wil be co-incharges for Delhi polls while Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka leader Laxman Sevadi will be co-incharges for Maharashtra polls.

The BJP is working to retain power in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand while it will seek to oust the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government from power in Delhi.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

