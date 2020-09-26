BJP announces new party office bearers; Ram Madhav, Anil Jain dropped

In a reshuffle within the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisational structure, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and party spokesperson Baijyant Jay Panda were appointed as National Vice-Presidents of the party while senior leaders like Ram Madhav and Anil Jain were replaced.

Along with Singh and Panda, Mukul Roy and Annapurna Devi are among those appointed BJP's National Vice-Presidents.

The list of eight general secretaries, a crucial organisation position in the party as they are the link between state and central leadership, has five new faces with Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya being retained.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandareshwaei, CT Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia are the new choices as general secretaries.

The party's Member of Parliament (MP) from Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya, has been made President of the party's youth wing in place of Poonam Mahajan.

Anil Baluni, also an MP, has retained his post as media head while being elevated as the Chief Spokesperson of the BJP. The party has also expanded its list of spokespersons to 23.

"Congratulations and best wishes to new team. I'm confident they'll uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving India's people selflessly and with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor and marginalised," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.