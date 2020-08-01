App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP announces fresh executive committee for Rajasthan

The list of 25 appointees also includes nine secretaries.

Representative Image

The BJP on August 1 announced its new executive committee for Rajasthan, including eight vice-presidents and four general secretaries. State BJP president Satish Poonia said the party has taken care of social factors besides the combination of young and experienced faces in the new executive committee.

MP CP Joshi, MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal, Alka Gurjar (former MLA), Ajaypal Singh, Hemraj Meena, Prasan Mehta, Mukesh Dadhich and Madhoram Chaudhary were appointed as the party's vice-presidents in the state.

MP Diya Kumari, Madan Dilawar and Sushil Katara and Bhajanlal Sharma were appointed as general secretaries.

“The BJP is a political party which not only contests elections but also works on the social front. People have seen how BJP workers provided relief during the coronavirus pandemic. We will be carrying out confidence-building initiatives among the public,” he said.

Poonia informed that a disciplinary committee has also been formed.

He said the appointments to the party's frontal organisations are under consideration.
First Published on Aug 1, 2020 07:07 pm

