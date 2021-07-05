BJP and Shiv Sena 'not enemies', says Devendra Fadnavis on renewal of ties with former ally

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) and BJP's senior leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File image)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that his party and former ally Shiv Sena are "not enemies" though there are differences of opinions on certain issues between them.

Asked by reporters whether there is a possibility of the two former allies coming together again, Fadnavis, normally seen spearheading the BJPs attack on the Uddhav Thackeray government, said an "appropriate decision" will be taken depending on the situation.

"The BJP and the Shiv Sena are not enemies though there are differences of opinions. An appropriate decision will be taken as per situation," the former chief minister said on July 4.

Fadnavis was addressing a press conference on the eve of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

"Our friend (read Shiv Sena) contested the 2019 Assembly elections with us. But after polls, they joined hands with the very people (NCP and Congress) against whom we contested the polls," he said.

When asked about his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the possibility of the BJP and Shiv Sena coming together again, he said that there are no "ifs and buts" in politics.

Fadnavis’ statement comes against the backdrop of Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhdav Thackeray meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately during his visit to Delhi in June when he had led a delegation of state ministers.

The Sena and the BJP fell out after the Maharashtra Assembly elections over the issue of the chief minister's post, which the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had staked claim to. The Sena later joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Thackeray as the chief minister.

The declaration of friendship comes amid action taken by central agencies against leaders of the NCP. Both the Shiv Sena and the NCP say central agencies are being misused against opposition parties to destabilise the three-party alliance in Maharashtra.

However, Fadnavis said Central investigating agencies are probing various cases in Maharashtra on orders of the high court and there is no political pressure on them.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tried to dismiss "rumours" about his meeting with BJP leader Ashish Shelar on July 3. "The more such rumours spread, the stronger the MVA alliance will become. We may have political and ideological differences, but if we come face-to-face at public functions, we will cordially greet each other. I have had coffee with Shelar openly," the Sena's chief spokesperson had said.

The declaration of friendship comes amid action taken by central agencies against leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Both the Shiv Sena and the NCP say central agencies are being misused against opposition parties to destabilise the three-party alliance in Maharashtra. The reports of strain within the ruling alliance were also fed by belligerent remarks from leaders of ally Congress. The Congress later clarified they are with the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance for the next five years.

(With inputs from PTI)