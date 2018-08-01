App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

BJP ally ready to offer ticket to Amar Singh to contest from Azamgarh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is the current MP from Azamgarh seat who defeated BJP’s Ramakant Yadav to win this seat.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh seems to be getting political attention once again. He is being offered ticket from BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) from Azamgarh to contest 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is the current MP from Azamgarh seat who defeated BJP’s Ramakant Yadav to win this seat.

Speaking to media in Varanasi on Tuesday, SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “Amar Singh is a big leader, if he wishes to contest the 2019 polls from Azamgarh, and if the seat comes to our quota, we would gladly offer it to him. Also, SBSP’s doors are always open for him. However, the sharing of seats among NDA partners is yet to be decided.”

Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 10:32 am

tags #Amar Singh #Azamgarh #BJP #India #Lok Sabha elections #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.