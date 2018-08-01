BJP ally ready to offer ticket to Amar Singh to contest from Azamgarh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh seems to be getting political attention once again. He is being offered ticket from BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) from Azamgarh to contest 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is the current MP from Azamgarh seat who defeated BJP’s Ramakant Yadav to win this seat.

Speaking to media in Varanasi on Tuesday, SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “Amar Singh is a big leader, if he wishes to contest the 2019 polls from Azamgarh, and if the seat comes to our quota, we would gladly offer it to him. Also, SBSP’s doors are always open for him. However, the sharing of seats among NDA partners is yet to be decided.”