Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal threatens to quit NDA over contentious farm laws

Hanuman Beniwal, the convener of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the three farm laws immediately.

Moneycontrol News
Hanuman Beniwal
Hanuman Beniwal

After the Bharatiya Janata Party's key ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), broke off its ties with the saffron party over the farm laws in September, another ally has threatened to quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the contentious laws.

In a tweet on November 30, Member of Parliament (MP) from Nagaur in Rajasthan, Hanuman Beniwal, said he will have to reconsider his party's support to the Centre if the new agricultural reform laws are not withdrawn.

Beniwal, the convener of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the three farm laws immediately and implement all the recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission.

Follow our LIVE blog here.

"RLP is an alliance partner of NDA, but its strength lies in youth and farmers, and if prompt action is not taken in this matter in the interest of farmers, I will have to reconsider on being part of the NDA," he tweeted.

Beniwal is the only MP of RLP party which has three MLAs in Rajasthan.

According to news channel NDTV, Beniwal had earlier said that the RLP will hold demonstrations across the country if "the police and governments adopted oppressive policy against farmers".

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to alleviate farmers' fears pointing out that the government's decisions are meant to improve their lives and the new agricultural reforms will give them better legal protection.

"Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn't a farmer get the freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities?" PM Modi asked during his address at a function in Varanasi.

Also Read | Farmers’ protest: Should have held talks with stakeholders before enacting farm laws, says BJP MP Brijendra Singh

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

They have been demanding that these new laws should be repealed.

The Centre has invited several Punjab farm bodies for another round of talks in Delhi on December 3.

First Published on Nov 30, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

