BJP, Ajsu to jointly contest Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand

The BJP and the Ajsu, which are currently ruling coalition partners in Jharkhand, on Sunday said they would contest the Lok Sabha elections together.

The saffron party will contest 13 seats and Ajsu, formerly known as the All Jharkhand Students Union before it registered as a political entity, from the Giridih constituency.

"The BJP and the AJSU party have been contesting as partners in the assembly elections (since the creation of Jharkhand 19 years ago). This is the first time that we are contesting together in the general elections," BJP state general secretary Dipak Prakash told PTI.

"The NDA alliance in Jharkhand has been forged with an aim to retain Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it is the need of the hour," he said.

Asked when the BJP would announce its list of candidates, Prakash said the Parliamentary Board will decide.

AJSU president and former deputy chief minister Sudesh Mahto told PTI that the two would jointly work to win all the 14 seats.

"I will campaign wherever the BJP wants me to," Mahto said.

Polling is due in Jharkhand in four phases from April 29.