BJP, AIADMK destroying agriculture in delta districts, alleges Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the ruling AIADMK in the State, alleging they were destroying the agriculture sector in delta districts.

"The AIADMK government has become synonymous with corruption with the BJP's blessings," he said while campaigning for M Selvarasu, the CPI's candidate for the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency here on April 4.

He alleged that instead of declaring the delta districts as protected agricultural zone, the State government was seizing 57,500 acres in Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts to carry out harmful petrochemical activities at the behest of the BJP government at the centre.

"If these parties are voted to power again, the delta districts will turn into a desert besides facing severe environmental degradation," he said.

Vaiko also alleged the BJP was taking all measures to protect the Tamil Nadu government.