you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP acting like a terrorist organisation, importing goons: TMC

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) also alleged that the BJP was spreading communal violence in the state as it was in a great hurry to capture power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The TMC Sunday said the BJP was acting like a "terrorist organisation" and "importing goons" from other states to spread unrest in West Bengal, drawing a sharp retort from the saffron party, which accused the TMC of trying to "convert Bengal into Pakistan".

"We have been saying this since the Lok Sabha polls that the BJP is behaving like a terrorist organisation in Bengal. They are importing goons from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to create unrest in the state," senior TMC minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim told reporters here.

Referring to the recent clashes in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district, Hakim said Bengalis are being forced to leave the area.

related news

"We will not let the entire state turn into Bhatpara," he said.

The state BJP leadership was quick to hit back, asserting that the TMC was trying to "convert Bengal into Pakistan".

"The state administration is not at all willing to solve the crisis in Bhatpara. There is a complete lawless situation in the state. They want to convert it into Pakistan, where you are not allowed to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties.

The fight has intensified ever since Arjun Singh crossed over from the TMC to the BJP and won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat under which Bhatpara falls.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 08:05 am

