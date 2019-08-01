App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:44 PM IST

BJP acknowledges having empowered a criminal: Priyanka Gandhi on MLA Kuldeep Sengar's expulsion

"Meanwhile, the BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably," she said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hours after Unnao rape case accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the BJP has finally acknowledged having empowered a criminal and taken some action to correct itself. "Grateful to the SC for taking cognisance of the 'Jungle Raj' being unleashed in UP," she said in a tweet.

The action by the BJP against the four-time MLA came days after the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed when their car was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.The family alleges the accident on Sunday was an attempt to eliminate her and the family.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:40 pm

