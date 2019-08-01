BJP acknowledges having empowered a criminal: Priyanka Gandhi on MLA Kuldeep Sengar's expulsion

Hours after Unnao rape case accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the BJP has finally acknowledged having empowered a criminal and taken some action to correct itself. "Grateful to the SC for taking cognisance of the 'Jungle Raj' being unleashed in UP," she said in a tweet.

"Meanwhile, the BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably," she said.