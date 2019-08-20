App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 07:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP accuses Prashant Kishor's team of interfering in functioning of West Bengal govt

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Kishor's organisation- the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC)- denied the allegations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP's West Bengal unit charged poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team members with interfering in the functioning of the state government officers and looking into the confidential files of the various departments.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Kishor's organisation- the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC)- denied the allegations.

Following reverses in the Lok Sabha polls, the TMC has hired Kishor headed I-PAC to shore up its popularity in the state ahead of the assembly election in 2021.

Close

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu claimed that Kishor and his team members are visiting government offices and, in the name of seeking feedback of the people, ordering officers and are looking into confidential files of the various departments.

related news

"We have no problem if the TMC hires Kishor to seek advice. But how can they interfere in the functioning of the state government. We would like to know has TMC hired I-PAC or the state government has hired it. We would inform the governor about it as we won't tolerate this," Basu said.

"They are interfering with the work assigned to government officials. This is alarming and unacceptable. How can a party (TMC) politicise government functioning? Has the I-PAC been appointed by the funds of the government or by that of the TMC?" Basu asked. Kishor's team has got into action.

As suggested by Kishor, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a helpline number and a website to enable people to directly contact the party with their complaints and suggestions. Reacting to the allegations, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said the allegations are baseless.

"The BJP's allegations are baseless. Nothing of this sort has happened. No one is interfering with the functioning of the government," he said. Officials of the I-PAC, headed by Kishor, also denied the allegations.

Besides launching the helpline number and the website, the TMC has also unveiled a massive public outreach programme under which over 1,000 party leaders will visit 10,000 villages over the next 100 days to understand the people's problems and redress their grievances.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 07:31 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.