App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP accuses H D Kumaraswamy of wasting tax payers' money

Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on July 22 night had announced the voting will have to take place by 6 pm July 23 under any circumstances, saying the proceedings should not be prolonged and he should not be made a "scapegoat."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP on July 23 accused Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, battling a major political crisis threatening his government, of "wasting" the tax payers money to the last second using his position.

As there was delay in Kumaraswamy's presence in the state assembly, debating on the confidence motion moved by him on Friday, the BJP took the Twitter to send him a message.

"Session for #KarnatakaTrustVote has begun. But CM @hd_kumaraswamy is resting at his Taj West end hotel. His message is clear. He will continue to loot & waste tax payers money to the very last second as CM. He & his party will be answerable to Kannadigas very soon," the tweet said.

Close

Kumaraswamy was locked in hectic parleys with Congress' troubleshooter D K Shivakumar and a few others to find a way out of the crisis triggered by resignations by 15 MLAs of ruling coalition - 12 from Congress and three from the JD(S).

related news

Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on July 22 night had announced the voting will have to take place by 6 pm July 23 under any circumstances, saying the proceedings should not be prolonged and he should not be made a "scapegoat."

Kumaraswamy's government will slip into minority if the MLAs did not turn up on July 23 or their resignations were accepted by the speaker. As the debate on the confidence motion prolonged to the fourth day, former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa asked the Speaker, in a tweet, to have discussion other than 'There are many to speak in the House', 'Give us a chance too' and 'it's getting late in the evening, let us go home'.

Eshwarappa was apparently referring to the reasons given by the ruling coalition members for seeking deferment of the trust vote.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.