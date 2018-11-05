App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP accuses Chidambaram of mocking Ram temple initiative, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a case of "classic hypocrisy" that while Congress president Rahul Gandhi visits temples and portrays himself as a 'Shiv Bhakt', a senior leader of his party was making such comments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP on Monday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of "mocking" the "Ram temple initiative" and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue, saying the former Union minister's comments were "highly irresponsible and very provocative".

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a case of "classic hypocrisy" that while Congress president Rahul Gandhi visits temples and portrays himself as a 'Shiv Bhakt', a senior leader of his party was making such comments.

Prasad's attack on the Congress came after Chidambaram tweeted targeting the Modi government.

"At the beginning of five years, the promise is for Development, Jobs and Money in every citizen's bank account. Nothing achieved, at the end of five years, the new promise is for grand Temples, giant Statues and Doles," the Congress leader had tweeted.

related news

Prasad said Chidambaram is obviously mocking the Ram temple initiative and the Patel's Statue of Liberty, the tallest in the world.

"Please stop it. Don't play with sentiments," he said, asking Gandhi to make his stand clear on the issue and demanding that he and his mother Sonia Gandhi express regret.

There cannot be a bigger insult to Patel, he said, asking why the Congress reacted in such a manner to his one statue when hundreds of schemes, awards, scholarships among other recognitions are named after Nehru-Gandhi family.

The Congress worked to erase Patel's legacy and the BJP is proud that the biggest statue in his memory was built under the Modi government, Prasad said.

He also objected to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge drawing a parallel between Modi and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, and said it was due to the party's frustration and its impending defeat in the coming elections.

Polls in five states are scheduled for this month and December, and will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a dig at Kharge, Prasad said he cannot take one step without permission of his party's ruling family while the BJP is run on democratic principles.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #BJP #Chidambaram #India #Politics #Ram temple initiative #Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.