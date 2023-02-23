 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP accuses AAP of cross-voting in mayor's election, obstructing Standing Committee polls

Feb 23, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

The AAP rubbished the claim saying the question doesn't arise and what matters is that AAP won both those posts.

As the voting for MCD standing committee carried on till late Wednesday night amid adjournments, BJP accused AAP members of obstructing the election process and also of cross voting in the election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor which underwent earlier in the day.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed Aam Aadmi Party councillors "openly cross voted" in mayor and deputy mayor elections earlier in the day.

"There were 150 votes of AAP while two independents and one Congress Councillors openly announced their support to AAP taking their tally to 153 but party mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi got just 150 votes.