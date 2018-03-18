App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 18, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJD yet to decide on no-confidence motion against NDA govt

Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal has 20 members in the Lok Sabha and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is yet to take a decision on whether to support the no-confidence motion moved by TDP against the Narendra Modi-led Central government, a party leader said on Saturday.

"The party has not yet decided on the matter (no- confidence motion). Now, President Ram Nath Kovind is on a tour to the state. The chief minister (Naveen Patnaik) will take a decision once the president ends his tour," BJD spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP, P K Deb told reporters here.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party has 20 members in the Lok Sabha and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

"The regional parties will play key role in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government," BJD's Puri MP Pinaki Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Union minister Jual Oram expressed confidence that there was no threat to the Central government in wake of the motion issued by the TDP.

"Our government will remain unaffected. As the concept of Third Front has failed, the no-confidence motion will have no impact on the NDA government," Oram said.

