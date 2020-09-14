172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|bjd-to-back-nda-candidate-in-rajya-sabha-deputy-chairman-election-odisha-cm-naveen-patnaik-5835611.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJD to back NDA candidate in Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik made the announcement after his JD(U) and Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar called him up in the morning, a CMO release said.

PTI

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared his party's support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election likely to be held on Monday.

Patnaik made the announcement after his JD(U) and Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar called him up in the morning, a CMO release said.

Singh, a JD(U) MP, had filed his nomination for the post on Wednesday.

Nine of the 10 Rajya Sabha members from the state are of the BJD.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 11:36 am

tags #India #Politics

