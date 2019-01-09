App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJD not to be part of Mahagathbandhan: Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik said as part of his party's policy, the BJD will continue to maintain equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday made it clear that his BJD will not be a part of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

Patnaik said as part of his party's policy, the BJD will continue to maintain equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.

"We will continue with our policy of equidistance from the BJP and the Congress," he said.

"I want to clarify that as far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the Biju Janata Dal is not a part of it," Patnaik told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #BJD #BJD not to be part of Mahagathbandhan: Naveen Patnaik #India #Naveen Patnaik #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.