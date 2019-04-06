App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJD lacks 'Sahi Niti & Sahi Niyat': PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said BJP has well-thought policies and have good intentions for development.

PTI
Accusing the BJD government of neglecting western Odisha and lacking intent and policies for development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 claimed there is a wave for BJP which has gained confidence of the people.

Addressing BJP's Vijay Sankalp Samabesh in Sundergarh and Sonepur in western region of Odisha, Modi alleged that Naveen Patnaik government "discriminated and neglected" western Odisha for years.

"Do you want to see vikas-bad (development agenda) or Bhed-bhav (discrimination)?" the prime minister asked the gathering and said BJP stands for "sabka saath, sabka vikas."

"The BJD is ignoring development in this part of the state much like the Congress government at the Centre had ignored development in the eastern part of the country," Modi said dubbing Patnaik government as "lazy" and "corrupt".

"BJD government lacks "Sahi Niti and Sahi Niyat" (right policies or intention) for the states development and indulges in regional discrimination," the prime minister said.

"There is abundant coal, water, forests in Odisha. Despite all resources, the state remains backward. What is the reason that such a resourceful Odisha is backward? What is the reason that Odisha has been left behind in the race to development?," he asked.

The Prime Minister blamed it on the "Niyat" of the BJD government which has been ruling the state for the last 19-20 years. "Before Naveen babu, Congress was ruling the state. As both the Congress and BJD do politics over poverty, they do not want to develop the state," Modi said.

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayees famous remark "Andhera chatega, suraj niklega aur kamal khilega," Modi said: "I have come to Odisha and I can see that the Lotus will bloom in the state."

He asserted that the lotus will bloom across the state and BJP will sweep both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Modi said time had come for voters to decide whether they want a "corrupt BJD government or an honest BJP government" in Odisha.

Citing instance of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, Modi said: "The people of Jharkhand have experienced development in every corner. Now, they don't have to migrate to other states. They have options to earn livelihood in their state. This will also happens if the people ensure a 'double engine' BJP government in Odisha and Delhi."

While raising question on BJD government's "Niyat", the prime minister accused it of blocking implementation of financial assistance to farmers and free treatment to the poor under Ayushman Yojana. "This shows BJD has no 'Niyat' (intention) for the development of the poor," Modi said.

He pointed out that as the successive Congress and BJD governments used poverty for their politics, Maoist elements take advantage of the situation. This will not happen if there is a BJP government in Odisha, Modi said.

Claiming that BJP will form the next government in Odisha, Modi said the people support and trust him because they have seen the Centre giving free LPG connection to the women, free electricity connection to the poor and above eight lakh houses to needy people in the state.

"Had there been a BJP government in the state, the number of beneficiaries in Odisha would have been much higher," Modi said seeking blessings in the coming Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

Modi said BJP has well-thought policies and have good intentions for development. "Because of this we have worked for the welfare of the poor, the deprived and the marginalized people of the society," he said.

Noting that a prime minister visited the tribal dominated Sundergarh for the first time, Modi said: "It's not a PM who is visiting Sundergarh. A pradhan sewak of Odisha has come here."
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 06:00 pm

