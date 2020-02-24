App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJD hopes passage of women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha: Naveen Patnaik

The chief minister said the Biju Janata Dal strongly believed in the women empowerment, pointing out that his party had fielded women in one-third of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the BJD would certainly press for passage of the women's reservation bill in the Parliament. "Yes, indeed. We wish that the women's reservation bill be passed," Patnaik said while replying to a question during an interaction in Bhubaneswar.

The chief minister said the Biju Janata Dal strongly believed in the women empowerment, pointing out that his party had fielded women in one-third of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"My late father Biju Patnaik was the first in the country to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in panchayati raj institutions. My government has raised this reservation ratio to 50 per cent," Patnaik said.

Close

The BJD president also pointed out that his government had two flagship programmes -- Mission Shankti and Mamata.

related news

"Mission Shakti, which has so far become a movement in the state, provides both social as well as economic empowerment to the women," Patnaik said.

He further said the Mamata scheme was for pregnant women and they are given financial assistance for child births.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 08:36 am

tags #BJP #India #Lok Sabha #Naveen Patnaik #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.