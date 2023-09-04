Bitterness of INDIA alliance is on display, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatan Dharma

Pramod Sawant, CM of Goa

The bitterness of INDIA alliance is on display with the highly condemnable statement made by Udhayanidhi Stalin about Sanatan Dharma, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has drawn the Bharatiya Janata Party's ire with his allegation that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice, and it should be eradicated.

Following Udhayanidhi's statement, the BJP targeted the opposition alliance INDIA and Tamil Nadu's ruling party over the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused INDIA bloc parties of "insulting" Sanatan Dharma for vote bank and appeasement politics, while the saffron party's president J P Nadda appealed to people to reject the opposition grouping, which is spreading "hatred, poison and attacking the country's culture and tradition".

Reacting to the DMK leader's remark, the Goa chief minister tweeted, The cat has come out of the bag! The bitterness of the I.N.D.I.A alliance is on display with the highly condemnable statement by Udhayanidhi Stalin. Sanatan Dharma reflects the spirit of imbibing 'Nitya Nutan' and changing according to the time, allowing everyone to walk on his own path for the search of truth, he said on the micro-blogging site X.

On this background of malafide intent from the likes of Udaynidhi Stalin and their alliance, we must take inspiration from Swami Vivekanand and arise, awake, and unite to protect, preserve the spirit of Bharat, Sanatan Dharma for the eternal good of India, Sawant said.

Speaking at a programme in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, dengue, and malaria by mosquitoes, Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils.