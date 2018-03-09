App
Mar 09, 2018 01:02 PM IST

Biplab Kumar Deb sworn-in as Tripura CM

Governor Tathagata Roy also administered the oath of office to BJP leader Jishnu Deb Burman as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers, including IPFT chief N C Debbarma.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Biplab Kumar Deb today took oath as chief minister of Tripura, assuming the charge of the first BJP government in the state after ending 25 year rule of the Left Front.

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is an ally of the BJP in the northeastern state.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Assam Rifles ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states - Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand) besides others also attended the function.

Outgoing Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar also attended the event.

