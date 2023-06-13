Biparjoy Cyclone: Here are 10 things you need to know

Biparjoy Cyclone

Cyclonic Biparjoy weakened from an extremely severe cyclone to a very severe cyclone on June 13. However, it remained on course to the Saurashtra-Kutch coast of Gujarat.

Evacuations

The Gujarat government has decided to start evacuating its people from vulnerable areas up to 5 km inland from June 13 onwards and will evacuate people living in huts and kuchcha houses up to 10 km inland by June 14.

By June 12, more than 8,000 people had been moved to temporary cyclone shelters as a precautionary measure. Schools have also been shut in the six coastal districts.

The cyclone is also likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16, officials informed. According to a report by PTI, the North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled some train services.

Control room set-up by Railways

Indian Railways have activated a disaster management room and also opened emergency control rooms in several districts of Gujarat to ensure smooth rail functioning, PTI reported.

"State government and Central government are on alert. We have 12 NDRF teams and they have been deployed in Kutch, Porbandar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Rajkot districts," Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said.

Trains cancelled

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that Biparjoy will make landfall on June 15, the Western Railway cancelled 67 trains and short-terminated or short-originated 43 others as a precautionary measure.

As the cyclone is likely to affect coastal Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi districts of Saurashtra region and Kutch, the Western Railway cancelled 67 trains till June 14 and June 15 while short-terminating 23 and deciding to short-originate 20 other trains passing through the area, which are likely to be affected by the cyclonic weather. They include local and long-duration trains.

Measures and interactions so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on June 12 regarding the status and preparedness for impending Cyclone Biparjoy.

Earlier in the day, the PM also held a review meeting to assess the preparedness to tackle the fallout from the cyclone. At the meeting, he directed senior officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the Gujarat government.

In view of the impending cyclone, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to fly to Bhuj, the district headquarters of Kutch to monitor the situation.

Orange alert continued

Even as the intensity of the cyclone decreased, IMD maintained its orange alert for the Saurashtra-Kutch coast as Biparjoy is likely to bring heavy rain, and squally winds having speeds of 45-55 kmph with gusts of 65 kmph. As per the IMD prediction, Biparjoy is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port of Kutch between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan at around noon on June 15 as a very severe cyclone, with wind speeds of 125-135 kmph and gusts of 150 kmph.

Control office operational at Gandhidham

A control office has been made operational at Gandhidham. Hotlines between HQ disaster control and divisional disaster control will ensure smooth functioning. A close liaison is being maintained by divisional officers for regular updates with IMD and State Government.

Palghar administration bans movement near coast

On June 12, the Palghar district administration banned the movement of people near the coast between June 13 and June 15, in light of cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

Waterways Minister chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Port Authority to review the preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy', news agency ANI reported.

Biparjoy will be the first cyclone to cross the Gujarat coast in 25 years.

How severe is Cyclone Biparjoy?

Biparjoy will be the fifth cyclone of the 'severe' (wind speed of 48 – 63 kms/hr) or higher category to cross Gujarat, if realised, as per the forecast issued by the IMD.

It is the third ‘extremely severe’ cyclone to develop in the Arabian Sea in June in 58 years, the data suggested.

Formed in the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Biparjoy, earlier expected to move towards the Pakistan coastline, has now changed its path and is heading towards the northern Gujarat coast.

Potential impact of the cyclone

According to India’s Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC), the cyclone might cause storm surges of 2-3 metres in height, destruction of thatched houses, damage to pucca houses and roads, floodings, widespread damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards, and disruption of railways, powerlines and signalling systems in the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat.