Biju Janata Dal MP Balabhadra Majhi joins BJP

Odisha MP Balabhadra Majhi, who quit the BJD earlier this week, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

The Nabarangpur MP quit the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, saying that he was ignored by the party.

BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Majhi into the party fold and said the latter had worked a lot for his constituency.

Majhi also met BJP president Amit Shah.