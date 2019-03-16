App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biju Janata Dal MP Balabhadra Majhi joins BJP

The Nabarangpur MP quit the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, saying that he was ignored by the party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Odisha MP Balabhadra Majhi, who quit the BJD earlier this week, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

The Nabarangpur MP quit the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, saying that he was ignored by the party.

BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Majhi into the party fold and said the latter had worked a lot for his constituency.

Majhi also met BJP president Amit Shah.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 06:18 pm

tags #Balabhadra Majhi #Biju Janata Dal #BJP #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

