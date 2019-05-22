App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 10:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar sees high female turnout in Lok Sabha polls

As per the figures released by the Election Commission here, the overall turnout for female voters stood at 59.92 per cent as against 55.26 per cent for men.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@dionandurbar
Image: Twitter/@dionandurbar
Whatsapp

Nearly 60 per cent female voters came out to exercise their franchise in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections as against just about 55 per cent turnout for men.

As per the figures released by the Election Commission here, the overall turnout for female voters stood at 59.92 per cent as against 55.26 per cent for men.

The constituencies which registered the highest female turnouts were Katihar (72.37), Supaul (71.64), Kishanganj (70.37), Araria (69.39), Purnea (68.15), Begusarai (67.13), Samastipur (66.74), Vaishali (66.62) and Ujiarpur (65.12).

In contrast, the male turnout did not exceed 65 per cent in any of the 40 seats in the state and exceeded 60 per cent in only five Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea, it said.

related news

Notably, among the constituencies with the highest female turnouts, only Supaul and Vaishali had a woman candidate as one of the main contestants. While sitting Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan is in the fray from Supaul, in Vaishali the LJP has fielded Veena Devi.

In some constituencies, the difference between male and female turnout was significantly high. In Sitamarhi 54.53 per cent men voted as against 64.36 per cent women. In Madhubani and Jhanjharpur, the male turnout stood at 48.14 per cent and 51.25 per cent respectively as against 59.97 per cent and 63.83 per cent for female voters in these constituencies.

Siwan, where the main contest is between Kavita Singh of JD(U) and Heena Shahab of RJD, both married to local bahubalis, the female voters appeared similarly enthusiastic as their turnout stood at 59.56 per cent as against only 50.17 per cent for men.

However, in adjoining Gopalganj (SC) and Maharajganj, which did not have any prominent female candidate, womens turnout was, similarly, about 10 per cent higher than that of men.

However, all the constituencies which went to polls in the last phase registered lower female turnouts.

Patna Sahib, which covers the entire Bihar capital, saw a measly 43.07 per cent female turnout as against 49.27 per cent men. The seat is witnessing a high-profile battle between actor-turned-politician and second term MP Shatrughan Sinha, who is the contesting on a Congress ticket, and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who has been fielded by the BJP.

In adjoining Pataliputra, Lalu Prasads daughter Misa Bhartis presence in the fray seems to have failed to enthuse female voters as their turnout stood at 52.40 per cent compared with 59.07 per cent for male.

In Sasaram (SC), which former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar seeks to wrest back from BJPs Chhedi Paswan, female turnout was 51.65 per cent as against 56.88 per cent for male.

Even in Nalanda, the home turf of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has been working over the years to carve out a following among female voters, cutting across caste and religious lines, through measures like reservations in panchayats ban on alcohol and free uniforms and bicycles to school-going girls, only 47.44 per cent women voted compared with 50.15 per cent men.

Female turnout was similarly lower than that of men in the remaining four seats Arrah, Jehanabad, Karakat and Buxar which went to polls on May 19.

The only other seat besides these eight where the female turnout remained lower than that of male was Gaya (SC). Former chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi is engaged in, virtually, a straight contest with JD(U)s Vijay Manjhi in the constituency which went to polls in the first phase on April 11 and where 55.55 per cent women came out to vote as against 56.74 per cent men.
First Published on May 22, 2019 10:05 am

tags #Bihar #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood review round-up: Quentin Tarantino wins ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan feels he is a 'bundle of talent' in front of 'g ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at the Chopard Trophee dinner, thanks ...

Why Abhishek Bachchan won't reply to Vivek Oberoi’s obnoxious tweet ...

Ellen DeGeneres lauds Dutee Chand for coming out of the closet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Going Sale Today at 12PM on Flipkart, Mi.com

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: EC to Meet Today After Oppn Demands Veri ...

AP Educational Society Releases APRJC, APRDC CET, APREIS Results 2019 ...

Adil Hussain is 'Honoured' to Have Amitabh Bachchan Follow Him on Twit ...

Michael Phelps Honoured for Honesty on Mental Health and Helping Other ...

Sonam Kapoor Slays Cannes 2019 Red Carpet in White Tuxedo

A Documentary on Lok Sabha Polls in the Works at National Geographic

'US Changed Its Mind Overnight': Chinese Ambassador Blames Trump for S ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Brokerages bullish on Tech Mahindra post Q4 results

DLF shares surge on robust Q4 earnings

Top brokerage calls for May 22: CLSA bullish on Tech Mahindra, Credit ...

In Kanyakumari, Christian fisherfolk suspect foul play in mass deletio ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Two French families who lost kin in Ethiopian Airlines crash sue Boein ...

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino's ode to cinema buoye ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Sensex rises over 150 points; Nifty touches 11,740-mark; oil, gas, ban ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel proc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.