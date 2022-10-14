English
    Bihar: RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni disqualified upon conviction by CBI court

    According to a notification issued by Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretary Pawan Kumar Pandey, Sahni has been disqualified "with effect from the date of conviction and sentence".

    PTI
    October 14, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Anil Kumar Sahni, who was convicted in a case of fraud by a CBI court in Delhi recently, on Friday got disqualified from the Bihar assembly.

    According to a notification issued by Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretary Pawan Kumar Pandey, Sahni has been disqualified "with effect from the date of conviction and sentence".

    Sahni, who represented Kurhani assembly seat, was sentenced on August 29 and awarded three years in prison two days later.

    He was held guilty, by the court at Rouse Avenue, of attempting to avail travel allowance in 2012 using forged Air India e-tickets without having undertaken the journeys.

    Sahni, who was then a Rajya Sabha member and with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), had submitted claims of Rs 23.71 lakh.

    He becomes the second RJD MLA, within a few months, to have been disqualified from the assembly. The party's effective strength now slumps to 78, just one more than that of the BJP.

    In July, Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh was disqualified following his conviction by a Patna court in a case relating to recovery of arms and explosives from his residence.

    Singh's wife Neelam Devi has got the party ticket for by-polls to Mokama, which will be held on November 3.
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:48 pm
