Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar polls 2020: BJP chief JP Nadda meets CM Nitish Kumar, discusses seat-sharing arrangement

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are due in October-November this year.

Moneycontrol News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda met Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on September 12 to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state, The Indian Express reported.

Both BJP and JD(U), along with other parties, are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Nadda, according to the report, met Kumar along with Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. Sources told the newspaper that while an exact seat-sharing formula has not yet been formulated, JD(U) wants to be the senior partner while the BJP is trying to be an equal partner.

Close

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are due in October-November this year, although the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for them.

"Both the principal alliance partners BJP and JD(U) may contest equal number of seats while the LJP may get around 20-22 and HAM(S) four-to-five seats to contest," a senior JD(U) leader told The Hindu. 

Nadda had, after the meeting, asserted that the NDA in Bihar, will contest upcoming assembly polls in the state 'unitedly' under Kumar and retain power with a thumping majority.

Nadda's statement, according to reports, dropped hint that the party was looking forward to using its clout to iron out the differences between Kumar's JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP, which have been at loggerheads for some time.

It is speculated that the chief minister is of the view that LJP is a late entrant in the NDA in Bihar and hence it need not be given much leeway in seat sharing arrangements since the JD(U)-BJP alliance has achieved spectacular successes in the past.

On its part, LJP has reacted with indignation and recently some of its leaders asserted that while it will remain in the NDA, it might consider fielding candidates against JD(U) nominees.
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.