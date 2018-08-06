Bihar MPs protests in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Two MPs from Bihar today staged protests in the Lok Sabha demanding justice for victims of the Muzaffarpur sex scandal case, claiming evidence of the crime was destroyed.

As soon as the House took up the day's proceedings, Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD's Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav came to the Well protesting against the alleged sexual exploitation of young girls at the shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The two MPs alleged that before the case was handed over to the CBI by the Bihar government, evidence was destroyed and said they wanted to raise the issue.

Ranjan and Yadav were supported by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP leader Tariq Anwar besides others.

However, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told them that they can raise the issue during the Zero Hour and continued with the proceedings of the Question Hour.

With this, both the MPs returned to their seats.

Medical examination of 34 out of the 42 shelter home inmates have confirmed they were sexually exploited. The owner of the shelter home, run by NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti', Brajesh Thakur, is the main accused in the case.