App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lalu Yadav flays Nitish Kumar over SC order in Muzaffarpur sex scandal

The apex court Thursday came down heavily on the Bihar government for its management of 16 shelter homes in the state, other than that at Muzaffarpur, and warned that unsatisfactory response of its queries will force it to summon the chief secretary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

RJD national president Lalu Prasad has flayed his arch rival and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Supreme Court's order to transfer Muzaffarpur sex scandal to a POCSO court in Delhi.

The apex court Thursday came down heavily on the Bihar government for its management of 16 shelter homes in the state, other than that at Muzaffarpur, and warned that unsatisfactory response of its queries will force it to summon the chief secretary.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, directed the Bihar government to render all assistance in smooth transfer of the Muzaffarpur case within two weeks.

Prasad, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases and lodged in a Ranchi hospital for his ailments, came out with tweets offering his take on the embarrassment caused to the Bihar government.

related news

In the first such tweet, he said in the rustic dialect Bhojpuri "ka ho Nitish, kuchh sharm bachal ba ki naahi" (Nitish, are you left with any shame).

His Twitter handle is managed by people close to him.

In another tweet, the RJD supremo came out with an acerbic one-liner "habitual protectors of rapists of Bihar will keep quiet. Chupppp".

Kumar has been accused by opposition leaders, especially Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav, of keeping silent over allegations against the accused in the scandal.

The case had come to light last year when a report of social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences flagged sexual abuse of inmates at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

An FIR was lodged in May last year and a number of persons, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO running the shelter home, were arrested by police in connection with the scandal.

The matter was handed over to the CBI in July.

Shortly afterwards, state social welfare minister Manju Verma stepped down after media reported that her husband had close links with Thakur.

Thakur has been shifted to a jail in Patiala following the order of the Supreme Court even as other accused, including his close aides and some government officials, are lodged in jails at Patna and Muzaffarpur.

The apex court had recently also directed the CBI to take over the probe into allegations of sexual abuse at all such shelter homes across the state.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lalu Yadav #Muzaffarpur sex scandal #Nitish Kumar #Supreme Court

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.