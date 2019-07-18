App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar industry body meets VP Venkaiah Naidu, discusses economic issues

During the meeting on July 17, the vice-president stressed the need for balanced growth of all regions for the overall development of the country, BIA secretary Anil Kumar Sinha said in a press release here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A delegation of the Bihar Industries Association (BIA) has called on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu in the national capital and discussed economic and industrial issues relating to Bihar, sources said.

During the meeting on July 17, the vice-president stressed the need for balanced growth of all regions for the overall development of the country, BIA secretary Anil Kumar Sinha said in a press release here.

The delegation, headed by its president KPS Keshri, also extended an invitation to Naidu to address BIA members during his visit to Patna.

Naidu informed the delegation that he has a packed schedule during his next month's Patna visit, the release said.

However, he assured the delegation that he would meet the BIA members soon, the release said.

BIA vice president Ramesh Gupta, general secretary Mahavir Bidasaria, former vice president Sunil Kumar Singh, former general secretary Sanjay Goenka were part of the delegation.

Members of the BIA, who were on a two-day visit to Delhi, also met Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh and discussed issues pertaining to the industrial development of Bihar.

The delegation also met the Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 11:20 am

