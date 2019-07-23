App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar floods: CM Nitish Kumar visits relief camps, gets green carpet to protect his feet from muck

The water level is now receding in the 12 flood-affected districts

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a time when Bihar is undergoing deadly floods that has claimed over 100 lives, its Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has stirred controversy by walking on a green carpet on his visit to relief camps in Darbhanga, according to a Zee News report.

After the deluge that killed 104 people and affected 76.85 lakh people, CM Nitish Kumar visited relief camps in Sitamarhi and Darbhanga. An official release said Kumar met the flood-affected people who have taken shelter in those camps and inspected the kitchen to observe hygiene, cleanliness and quality of food prepared.

When the CM went to a rehabilitation camp for flood victims in Darbhanga district’s Mirzapur village on July 21, the local administration extended a green carpet welcome to him. The carpet was laid along all the ways Kumar had to walk. The move was said to be taken to protect his feet from muck.

This reception of Kumar has attracted fierce criticism from the Opposition. Former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi said,  “Things such as this can happen only in Bihar. While the people of the state are in misery, a warm welcome was being extended to the Chief Minister.”

related news

A state Congress leader also targeted Kumar over the issue. Party leader Premchand Mishra called the government’s initiatives for relief and rescue of flood victims “just an empty show”.

Meanwhile, MLC Naval Kishore Yadav from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United)'s partner in the ruling coalition in the state, backed the administration’s attempt, saying the welcome of the CM won’t be determined on the opinion of opposition parties or media, the report added.

The water-level is now receding in the 12 flood-affected districts - Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Araria, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Purnea, Kishanganj, Supaul, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa and Katihar, the officials said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund personnel equipped with 125 boats are working in relief and rescue operations.
