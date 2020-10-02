Bihar elections | Why BJP chose ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for the polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled to be held at the end of October.

Many within the BJP say that Fadnavis has been given charge of Bihar as part of the party’s policy of assigning key leaders the responsibility of holding state elections.

But speculation rife in political circles, even before the official announcement, linked the former Maharashtra CM’s new role in Bihar to the controversy over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, among other reasons.

Sources said the BJP chose Fadnavis to draw some political mileage ahead of Bihar polls considering heightened sentiments over the Rajput case in the state. Fadnavis was one of the most vocal leaders to demand the CBI probe in the high profile case.

“The death of Sushant Singh Rajput amid allegations of nepotism symbolises the end of dreams of making it to Bollywood that a common Indian has. This sentiment exists among people in Bihar as well. The party wouldn’t want to lose the opportunity,” said a BJP leader who did not want to be named.

Rajput, the Patna-born Bollywood actor, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, triggering a political controversy involving a war of words between the state governments of Bihar and Maharashtra over conduct of their police departments. Two months later, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government recommended a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Fadnavis has been regularly attending BJP’s internal meetings on the Bihar elections before the official announcement. He has also visited the state a few times.

“Political parties are mirror of people’s feelings and hence we will not spare any efforts to ensure justice to the late Bollywood hero,” he said in one of the meetings in Patna on September 11 calling the late actor the “Son of Bihar” whose death, he said, was not a political issue.

Bihar will vote in three phases, for 238 seats, beginning October 28 and the results will be announced on November 10. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies in the NDA, including the BJP, are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’ comprising the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.

The 34-year-old actor’s death has resonated in Bihar’s political circles with regional parties focusing on the the case in their campaign. CM Kumar, speaking at his first virtual rally on September 7, said that the death had affected the family. “I have faith that the CBI investigation will ensure justice in the Sushant case to the satisfaction of everybody,” he said. On September 30, actor’s father KK Singh met with him to thank the JD(U) chief for initiating the probe.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the BJP had appointed the late Ananth Kumar as the in-charge. This time, Fadnavis, 50, will lead the party's electioneering in Bihar along with general secretary in-charge Bhupender Yadav. The two have worked together in the Maharashtra elections before.

With deep roots in the Rashtriya Svayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his organisational skills, Fadnavis was handpicked over his seniors in Maharashtra by then-national chief Narendra Modi in 2014 after the BJP's landslide victory in both general and assembly elections.

Most BJP leaders, however, dismissed the link of the appointment with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Some said that Fadnavis has been roped in for his negotiating credentials that can help the BJP in striking a deal with Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) over seat sharing and end the ongoing differences between the two key NDA allies, the other being the JD(U).

“The BJP, JD(U) and the LJP will fight the polls strongly along with Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has joined hands with JD(U), and will form government again with a three-fourth majority,” Yadav said while announcing Fadnavis’ new role earlier this week.

Paswan has been demanding more than 30 seats, sources said, even as the party had earlier said it had prepared a list of 143 probable candidates for the elections to the 243-member assembly. The BJP under Fadnavis and Yadav, they said, will play a balancing role between the two partners and seal the best deal.

In 2015 assembly polls, the JD(U) contested 101 seats and won 71 as part of the Grand Alliance, which has now become the Opposition in the state. The BJP won 53 seats. The LJP won just two seats of the 30 it contested.

The Bihar role is the first major responsibility for Fadnavis after serving as CM of Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019. His second term as CM in 2019 lasted only three days before his government was toppled by an alliance led by the Shiv Sena, and he was compelled to resign for Uddhav Thackeray.

But if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition retains Bihar, Fadnavis may be back under the spotlight again. “Unlike the former CM’s of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Fadnavis could not make it to any post in the organisational overhaul announced last week. Maybe he will be rewarded after the polls,” said a party leader.

Another factor, some say, has to do with Fadnavis’ caste, Brahmin, a community comprising 6 percent of Bihar voters that has traditionally voted for the Congress. In 2014, Fadnavis become the only second Brahmin CM of Maharashtra, a state dominated by Marathas.

Son of RSS activist Gangadhar Fadnavis, Devendra Fadnavis joined the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, in 1989. At 22, he became a corporator in the Nagpur civic body and its youngest mayor in 1997, when he was 27.

A law graduate, Fadnavis comes with a long organisational and electoral expertise. From being ward president of BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BYJM) in 1989, he climbed up the ladder to become BJP general secretary in Maharashtra in 2010 and then president in 2013.

Since 1999, Fadnavis has won five consecutive terms as MLA. In 2014 he became CM of Maharashtra after leading BJP in having its first government in the state without allies.