Bihar elections | Sushant Singh Rajput’s death no longer a poll issue?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death may dominate primetime across news channels but in poll-bound Bihar, parties are having second thoughts over whether the issue will find resonance among the electorate.

Following the death of the Bihar-born star on June 14, as calls for “justice” emerged from his fans and a movement of sorts began to take shape, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit was quick off the block. By June 16, posters and stickers had been readied, the state unit was working overtime on social media and its leaders started pressuring ally and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure a thorough probe into Sushant’s death.

At a virtual rally earlier this month, Kumar said his government had asked the Centre for a proper inquiry.

Yet, with the Bihar elections expected in October-November, the chasm between a social media movement and ground reality appears to have dawned on the BJP’s state unit.

A senior BJP leader, who was a former state minister, said that the party was quick to raise the issue to ensure the Opposition does not capture the debate. The issue has “fizzled out” though, since the Bihar government initiated an inquiry and the matter landed with the CBI and then the Supreme Court, the leader said.

“Sushant was from Purnia, and the fact that he was a son of Bihar was not lost on anyone. The Bihar government was involved and did what was expected of it. We released placards, stickers and social media posts calling for an inquiry into his death and the party’s youth wing raised the issue enthusiastically. But this was before it went to the Supreme Court,” said the leader.

The leader added that in rural Bihar, which accounts for more than 80 percent of the state’s population, the actor’s death has not found the resonance the party thought it would. But he maintained, “If the Opposition comes up with any Sushaht-related campaign, we will counter it.”

Another leader suggested that the focus of the conversation —on the news and in the online space— appeared to have shifted from the actor’s death to the factionalism and ideological wars inside the film industry.

Officially, BJP’s state leaders downplayed the efforts. Party spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that while Sushant’s death is part of the state’s emotional agenda, it has not become a political one.

“His death shocked people in Bihar, and it became an emotive issue as his success was despite the fact that he was from outside the industry. As far as the BJP is concerned, our campaign slogan is ‘Jan Jan Ki Pukaar, Atmanirbhar Bihar’. We are coming up with a five-year vision document for a corruption-free, developed Bihar. The Sushant issue is a moral and prestige issue, and no political leader has raised it electorally,” said Anand.

Even so, the BJP’s Kala Sanskriti Manch printed thousands of posters. Anand, however, said that the Kala Sanskriti Manch’s campaign is led by the artistes in the unit, and does not entirely reflect the party’s view.

The former state minister also said that the party’s “manifesto drive” has begun and leaders are interacting with people in the state’s nine administrative divisions. The party will focus on “developmental projects” that were cleared in the three years after the BJP was part of the government. “What Bihar gained with BJP at the Centre, and what it stands to gain till 2024, will be played up in the vision document,” the leader said.

Former BJP member Shivam Shankar Singh, who helped the party plan electoral campaigns before his exit, however said while the actor’s death may not have a electoral resonance, it is instrumental in building a narrative. “This is something that the BJP has effectively done earlier, like it did in JNU where it worked on the narrative that its students are anti-nationals. Today, Bollywood is the new JNU. The matter gives nothing more than a talking point to the party’s supporters. It counters concerns such as the economic distress, unemployment and a failed response to Covid,” Singh said.

The Opposition in Bihar—the Mahagathbandhan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Left and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party—will meanwhile try and centre the conversation on the migrant labour crisis during the lockdown.

Congress leaders said that while seat-sharing talks continue, unemployment, farmer issues and migrant crisis will dominate the Opposition campaign.

Congress in-charge of Bihar Shaktisihn Gohil alleged that the BJP had sought to reap political gains from the actor’s death.

“The people of Bihar are literate; the Opposition, too, supported a CBI inquiry. We additionally asked for a court-monitored inquiry. But the BJP is looking at political mileage out of the issue. The Nitish-led government has failed the development agenda—the Niti Aayog has ranked Bihar as the worst state in developmental parameters. The state is yet to see a penny of the Rs 1.25 lakh crore it was promised. To top that, the farmers’ bills will affect the lives of the farmers adversely. These are the issues that will dominate the election campaign,” he said.

