Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to address 12 poll rallies between Oct 23 and Nov 3

To kick off the campaign, PM Modi will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23.
As many as seven lakh hand sanitizers, around 46 lakh masks, six lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged. The CEC said that 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves have been arranged especially for voters.
The number of polling booths have increased from 65,376 in the 2015 assembly polls to 1.06 crore in this election, Arora said, to ensure social distancing norms are followed.
Polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm, one hour extra in the usual 7 am-to-5 pm schedule. This will, however, not be applicable in left wing extremism-affected areas.
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
The 2015 assembly election in Bihar was held over five phases from October 12 to November 5, and the results were declared on November 8. The elections saw a 56.8 percent voter turnout, the highest for the state in the last 15 years.