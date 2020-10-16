Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to address 12 poll rallies between Oct 23 and Nov 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address around 12 election rallies over four days between October 23 and November 3 in poll-bound Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Friday.

To begin with, PM Modi will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23. He will be in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna on October 28, in Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur on November 1 and in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria on November 3.

The schedule was announced by BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is overseeing the party's poll preparations in the state, in a press conference in Patna on Friday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to accompany the PM in almost all the rallies. Kumar’s JD (U) and BJP are contesting the elections on 122 and 121 seats as part of the NDA seat-sharing arrangement. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the Grand Alliance of the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, the Congress and other smaller parties.

Voting will take place in three phases (October 28, November 3 and November 7) in Bihar. Phase one will see voting for 71 assembly seats, phase two for 94 seats, and the third and the final phase will see polls for 78 seats. Counting will be held on November 10.

The Bihar Assembly elections will not only be India’s first such election to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, but will also be the biggest global voting exercise to be conducted during the crisis. BJP sources said that party has made elaborate arrangements to make sure that the addresses reach out to maximum people in Bihar. The assembly elections in Bihar, a predominantly rural state with less internet penetration compared to others will be held amid social distancing and other health protocols owing to COVID-19 pandemic as mandated by the Election Commission of India.

Sources said that the party is getting four lakh party workers with smart phones and 10,000 ‘social media commandos’ to ensure that the rallies reach out to maximum audience through digital means as well. The task of these workers and commandos would be to show PM addresses in nook and corners of the state.