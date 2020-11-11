Bihar Elections 2020: Democracy has won again in Bihar, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commented on the success of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar assembly elections 2020, even though the votes are still being counted.



बिहार ने दुनिया को लोकतंत्र का पहला पाठ पढ़ाया है। आज बिहार ने दुनिया को फिर बताया है कि लोकतंत्र को मजबूत कैसे किया जाता है। रिकॉर्ड संख्या में बिहार के गरीब, वंचित और महिलाओं ने वोट भी किया और आज विकास के लिए अपना निर्णायक फैसला भी सुनाया है।

In a series of tweets in Hindi, PM Modi said every voter in Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of those with poor backgrounds and women have come out to vote for the NDA, he stated.

The PM also stated that every voter has made their priority of development clear with their decision, "The blessings of the NDA's good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar's dreams are, what Bihar's expectations are," he added.



बिहार की बहनों-बेटियों ने इस बार रिकॉर्ड संख्या में वोटिंग कर दिखा दिया है कि आत्मनिर्भर बिहार में उनकी भूमिका कितनी बड़ी है। हमें संतोष है कि बीते वर्षों में बिहार की मातृशक्ति को नया आत्मविश्वास देने का NDA को अवसर मिला। यह आत्मविश्वास बिहार को आगे बढ़ाने में हमें शक्ति देगा।

Speaking on voter turnout in the state elections, the prime minister highlighted again that many women have voted this time around. " We are satisfied that the NDA got an opportunity to give new confidence to the mother power of Bihar in the past years," he said, adding that this will give them confidence in advancing Bihar.

Democracy has won again, says PM Modi, adding that the determination and dedication of all NDA workers are awe-inspiring. "I congratulate the workers and express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar," he said.