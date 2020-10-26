Bihar Elections 2020: Coronavirus fear mounts as campaign reaches fever pitch ahead of first phase voting

The political temperature in Bihar is reaching fever pitch amid rising coronavirus fear as large crowds show up in rallies ahead of polls beginning October 28.

Top leaders, including BJP’s election campaign in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, star campaigner Shahnawaz Hussain and member of parliament (MP) Rajiv Pratap Rudy have tested positive for the virus and have to be kept away from electioneering just days ahead of the polling.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, urged people not to be complacent during the festive season as COVID-19 was still there infecting people. But in poll-bound Bihar, where the pandemic has so far infected over two lakh citizens, including over a 1,000 deaths, video footages from some of the rallies have led to mounting concerns about lax social distancing norms as people are seen jostling to get a glimpse of politicians.

“These visuals from one of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s rallies in Bihar should give you an idea of what to expect…NDA’s campaign is receiving similar response and such enthusiastic turnout from all sections of the society. BJP-JDU combine represents the aspirations of all Biharis,” BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya said in a tweet on October 25 in response to videos of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav showing huge crowds. The RJD has been flaunting 'huge' turnouts at Tejaswi's rallies.

The BJP is contesting the three-phase Bihar polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with the Janata Dal (United) and other parties. The ruling coalition is challenged by Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) comprising RJD, the Congress and the Left parties.

The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will begin with the first phase on Wednesday (October 28). The second and the third phases will be held on November 3 and 7. The Counting will be held on November 10.

"God wants me to stop for a while and take a break,” Fadnavis, the former Maharashtra chief minister said in a tweet on October 24.

Two days ago, Sushil Modi had announced that he had tested positive for the virus. Sources said that there is a sudden spurt in BJP leaders, mostly asymptomatic, contracting virus during the mandatory tests being done ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies in Bihar that began from October 23.

Some leaders have died too. Kapil Deo Kamat, minister of Panchayati Raj in Nitish Kumar government died of COVID-19 on October 15. Vinod Singh, another minister (Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare) in Nitish government died following a brain haemorrhage. Singh was infected with COVID-19 in June and had not fully recovered. Veteran RJD leader and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died last month after prolonged illness due to post COVID-19 complications.

The Election Commission, while announcing the election schedule last month, warned politicians against flouting COVID-19 safety rules. All major political parties had begun their campaign virtually but switched to physical rallies as poll dates of high-stake elections drew near. Prime Minister Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies on October 23. Recently, the poll panel asked political parties in Bihar to maintain crowd discipline in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The state registered 749 new infections and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the health department on October 25. Of the 2,12,192 infections so far, 2,00,920 patients have recovered, the health bulletin said.

With 45,149 new COVID-19 infections, the country's total infections surged to 79,09,960 including 1,19,014 deaths on October 26. With a drop in daily count, in recent weeks even as testing has remained consistent some experts suggest the worst is over while others caution against celebrating too soon.

In poll rallies, both PM Modi and Nitish Kumar propagated high recovery rate in the state amid ramped up tests leading to decline in the daily numbers in past few weeks. On October 25, the state health department said it had conducted 1.39 lakh tests in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 10 million, among the highest among states. Health department officials said that with over 2 lakh people having recovered, the COVID-19 recovery rate of Bihar has touched 94.69 percent.

“Not just the labs, testing kits were placed in the remotest areas for early detection of infections,” a Bihar government official told Moneycontrol.

But experts are sceptical because most of the tests (90%) are rapid antigen tests, which gives results quickly but have less accuracy rates.

"We see thousands of people in these rallies and hardly anyone with a mask. It is the responsibility of every political party to ask its followers to follow safety rules,” virologist Dr Shahid Jameel told BBC.

Bihar’s under-performance in terms of expenditure on health and related infrastructure are an open secret. The state has the poorest doctor-people ratio, according to the National Health Profile, 2019, released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). With 2,792 doctors, the state has one doctor for every 43,788 people. The WHO recommends at least one doctor for 1,000 people.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that 3.94 percent of the state’s total expenditure was on health in 2018-19, which was the second-lowest after Haryana. The state allocated 4.6 percent of its expenditure towards health in 2019-20, less than the average allocation of 5.2 percent in the previous fiscal year.

Last week, BJP promised free vaccination for all against COVID-19 in its Bihar assembly election manifesto, drawing sharp reactions from Opposition parties.