Bihar Elections 2020: BJP to release songs on Nitish Kumar govt's achievements to counter Opposition's claims

Even as the Opposition in Bihar questions the Nitish Kumar-led government's achievements, and criticises the state government over the law and order situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) digital wing will be releasing a collection of songs to counter that narrative, Hindustan Times has reported.

The songs, titled "ee-ba", meaning "this is what", will be in multiple dialects and languages spoken throughout the state. These songs, sung around the state government--- of which the BJP is a part--- and its achievements, such as a multi-specialty hospital or a bridge construction, will be released by the first phase of the elections, scheduled for October 28.

"Through the songs in Bihari languages such as Maithili and Bhojpuri, we will tell the people ee-baa or this is what has been done," a person aware of the details of the strategy told the newspaper.

"The party will counter this fake narrative of the Opposition as well as create awareness about the progress that has been made through outreach programmes which include songs, including one by popular actor Nirahua," the person said.

Apart from the songs, the party is also preparing to hold rallies in the state following the Centre's relaxation of rules for public gathering in election-bound states. A joint rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kumar after October 15 could also take place, according to the report.

"At a meeting of the party high command it was decided that BJP state functionaries will cover at least 1500 panchayats for canvassing; so far 3,000 have already been covered and we are hopeful of covering all 8,000," a state-level functionary said.