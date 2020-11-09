Bihar Elections 2020: Average asset of candidates is Rs 1.72 crore, ADR report reveals

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is in the fray in more than a dozen seats in Bihar, mostly in the Kosi-Seemanchal region which is densely populated and has a high percentage of Muslim residents. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)

Counting of votes polled in the Bihar Assembly elections will get underway early on November 10. While most exit polls have predicted a big win for Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance, or Mahagathbandhan, here are some insights on the financial background of candidates contesting the 2020 state legislative assembly elections.

As many as 1,231 or 33 percent of 3,722 candidates contesting for the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections are crorepatis, data analysed by Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch, reveals. The average asset per candidate contesting Bihar state elections this year is Rs 1.72 crore.

Of the 3,733 candidates contesting, self-sworn affidavits of 3,722 were analysed by ADR. Affidavits of 11 candidates were not analysed as they were “unclear”, the report said.

Crorepati candidates increased from 25 percent (860 of 3,450) in 2015 to 33 percent (1,231 of 3,722) in 2020. As many as 782 candidates or 21 percent reported their value of assets at less than 10 lakh in 2020. There were nine candidates who declared zero assets this year and 338 or 9 percent candidates did not declare their permanent account number (PAN) details.

The average asset per candidate for 70 Congress (INC) candidates analysed was Rs 6.24 crore, the most, followed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (Rs 5.44 crore).

RJD reported the most crorepati candidates in absolute numbers at 120, while the Bharatiya Janata Party topped in terms of share of crorepati candidates to candidates analysed per party.

Among the prominent names, RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav declared assets worth over Rs 5 crore, an increase of 153 percent over 2015.

While BK Singh of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party from Warisnagar constituency reported most assets worth over Rs 85 crore, followed by Ananta Kumar Singh of Rashtriya Janata Dal from Mokama constituency (Rs 68 crore) and Gajanand Shahi of Indian National Congress from Barbigha (Rs 61 crore).