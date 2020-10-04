Bihar elections 2020: Arjuna awardee shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP

Arjuna awardee shooter Shreyasi Singh on October 4 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.

Singh joined the saffron party in the presence of senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav.

Singh, who is the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijaya Singh and former Member of Parliament (MP) Putul Singh, had won a gold medal in shooting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

According to Times Now, Singh is expected to be fielded from Amarpur, at Jamui assembly seat. Speculation was rife that Singh was in talks with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and that the party's leader, Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Opposition's Chief Ministerial face, was in touch with her.

Singh has earlier been in-charge of public relations for her mother, who represented Banka Lok Sabha constituency as an independent.