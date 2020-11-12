Bihar Election Results | If it was about caste only, Left wouldn’t get 16 seats: CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya

The three Left parties, part of the Mahagathbandhan, won 16 of the 29 seats they contested in Bihar Elections, marking a resurgence of sorts for the Left in the eastern state.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) said that the results showed that the narrative had moved away from caste and identity-based politics in Bihar.

“I would say that the narrative has considerably moved away from caste politics in Bihar. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls were swept by the NDA. Until a month ago, everyone thought that it’s going to be a cakewalk for the NDA and there was a feeling that the main opposition was missing on the ground,” Bhattacharya told Outlook magazine in an interview.

CPI (ML) won 12 of the 16 seats bagged by the Left. The other two parties—the CPI and the CPM won two each. Bhattacharya said the credit should be given to the people of Bihar and the Opposition parties, who took the battle so close.

“We always tend to think that the election is either about caste or economy. It was always a combination of things. Caste equations do matter. It is an important part of our social reality. When people experience caste in terms of discrimination and oppression, how can we ignore it? If Bihar elections were about caste politics, then the Left wouldn’t have been got 16 seats and RJD wouldn’t have got the 70-odd seats," he said.

In 2015 assembly elections, CPI (ML) was the only Left party that won seats - three of the 98 it contested. It won six seats in 2000, seven in the February 2005 Assembly polls, and five in the elections held in October 2005. It could not win any seat in the 2010 elections when the NDA won 206 of 243 seats.

Bhattacharya said there was a common perception that the Left parties should have contested in more than 29 seats and the Congress, its ally partner in the Mahagathbandhan, less than 70.

“I would say that 50 for the Left and 50 for the Congress would have been a more sensible and realistic distribution of seats. It would have been even better if the RJD contested in another 10 seats, instead of giving Congress those seats,” he said adding that people have set an agenda for Bihar and the Left will carry that agenda forward and hold the government accountable.