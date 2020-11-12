Bihar Election Results: After NDA win, all eyes on Nitish Kumar's cabinet composition

After the victory, all eyes are now on the NDA government formation in Bihar, as Nitish Kumar is all set to be the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

The BJP, having bagged more seats than its ally partner JD(U), will likely play the role of the ‘Big Brother’ in the government.

On November 11, addressing BJP workers during the post-result thanksgiving function in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed CM Nitish Kumar for leading the next government in Bihar.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the promises made to the people of Bihar under the leadership of Nitishji,” the PM said clearing the air for the JD(U) chief to lead Bihar for the sixth time.

The CM post apart, the details regarding the cabinet composition are being worked out. In the outgoing dispensation, the JD(U) had 17 and the BJP 12 ministers under Nitish Kumar cabinet.

The BJP also had the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. But the arrangement will be reworked, according to the sources, since the BJP has emerged as a senior partner in the alliance with 74 seats while the JD(U) won 43. In 2015 assembly polls, it was other way around -- the BJP had won 53 and the JD(U) had 71 seats.

Nothing on the date or the cabinet composition has yet been announced officially, though. BJP leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Modi told reporters in Patna on November 11 that the new government may take office after Diwali. Also, BJP president JP Nadda had had discussions with PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

It will be for the first time since 2005 that Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) will be the junior partner in the alliance. The JD(U) contested 115 seats and won 43 while the BJP fought at 110 seats and won 71 of them. Seven ministers of the JD(U) have lost the elections.

“The results may not harm Nitish’s prospectus of becoming the CM again but it will for sure weaken his and his party’s position within the alliance,” said a leader.

Political observers said that Nitish had started ceding his ground to the BJP when he returned to the NDA fold, in 2017, from the Mahagathbandhan after the victory in the 2015 assembly polls.

In 2019 general elections, the JD(U) and the BJP contested 17 seats each in Bihar. BJP won all of them, but JD(U) lost one Kishanganj to the Congress. The BJP had offered only one berth to JD(U) later in the Union Cabinet. The offer was rejected by the JD(U) calling it ‘unacceptable’ despite winning 16 Lok Sabha seats.

Many observers, however feel, that the BJP reportedly would not want push its allies too hard. In recent times, it has lost two of its longest partnerships –the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab. As of now, there is only one non-BJP minister in the Union Cabinet right now – Ramdas Athawale.