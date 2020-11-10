Bihar Election Results 2020 | Verdict day in Bihar: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav?

The counting for Bihar assembly elections has begun at 55 centres across 38 districts.

The results of the first major election to the 243-member assembly held in the country during COVID-19 will determine who will rule Bihar --- the National Democratic Alliance led by Nitish Kumar, who has been at the helm in the state for 15 years, or the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) led by its Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the NDA, along with the JD-U and other smaller parties. The ruling coalition is challenged by the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, the Congress, and the Left parties.

A party or an alliance needs at least 122 of the 243 seats to come to power in Bihar.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance has an edge over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA. In 2015, though, all exit polls got it wrong and Grand Alliance won the elections and ruled Bihar for 18 months until Nitish Kumar switched sides to the NDA.

Tejashwi, a cricketer-turned-politician, who turned 31 on Monday, is trying to come out of his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s shadow. Lalu Yadav is behind bars over a series of corruption cases. Nitish Kumar, 69, is seeking re-election as Chief Minister for the fourth time.

Bihar recorded a 57.05 percent voter turnout which is higher than 2015, despite COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2015 assembly elections, the RJD bagged 80 seats, JD-U got 71 seats, BJP 53, Congress 27, LJP 2, and others 12 seats. The JD-U, however, was part of the MGB with the RJD and the Congress, in 2015. Nitish Kumar, who became the CM after the MGB’s victory, switched sides two years later and became CM with the BJP’s support.

In 2020, the NDA comprised the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two smaller parties, the Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). The Grand Alliance comprises the RJD, the Congress, and the three Left parties, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India Marxist Leninist (Liberation).

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is a part of the NDA at the Centre, is fighting these elections outside the NDA fold, primarily on an anti-Nitish plank.

The win for Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance means a major generational shift in politics of Bihar. It will also be a redemption of sorts for the young RJD leader whose abilities were doubted after his party failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The elections were held in three phases amid unprecedented health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In 2015, the polls were held in five phases.

The high-voltage campaign saw tens of thousands of people attending poll rallies and meetings across political parties throwing to the wind all COVID-19 norms. The ruling NDA was led by two heavyweights — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar while RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav led the Opposition’s charge. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned in Bihar

Poll officials said that the declaration of results in Bihar might take more time than 2015 because the polling stations have gone up by 45 percent.