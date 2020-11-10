Bihar Election Result Live Updates: Tejashwi leading from Raghopur by 2459 votes, Tej Pratap leading from Hasanpur by 2642 votes

Counting of votes has begun. Early leads show that the two competing alliances are running neck and neck. olling to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mahagathbandhan chief minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav is leading from Raghopur constituency by 2459 votes to BJP's Satish Kumar.

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Satish Kumar of BJP by a margin of 22,733 votes which was 12.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.15% in 2015 in the seat.

Raghopur, is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Vaishali district of Bihar. It shares an inter-state border with Vaishali. Raghopur is part of 21. Hajipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.

Elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav brother, Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Hasanpur consituency to JDU candidate Raj Kumar Ray by 2642 votes.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Raj Kumar Ray of JDU won in this seat by defeating Vinod Choudhary of BLSP by a margin of 29,600 votes which was 20.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43% in 2015 in the seat.

Hasanpur, is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar. It shares the inter-state border with Samastipur. Hasanpur is part of 25. Khagaria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ is taking on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other smaller political outfits.