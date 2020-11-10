172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|bihar-election-result-jdu-leader-kc-tyagi-concedes-defeat-says-report-6096271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 109

Need 13 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election Result: JD(U) leader KC Tyagi concedes defeat, says report

"We are trailing only because of Covid. We are paying for past 70 years of deterioration In Bihar," KC Tyagi added.

Moneycontrol News

Even as the early trends in Bihar show a neck and neck contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Grand Alliance, led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) spokesperson and a senior leader of the party, KC Tyagi on November 10 conceded defeat in a conversation with news channel NDTV.

"We welcome people's decision. We were not defeated by RJD or Tejashwi Yadav but nation's curse," Tyagi told the news channel, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow our Bihar Election Result LIVE Blog here.

Stating that the JD(U) had swept all 40 seats during the Lok Sabha polls last year, Tyagi said the RJD's lead was not because of any "massive" or "heroic" achievement.

"So the only thing that brought us down was nature," Tyagi told the news channel.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 10:25 am

tags #Bihar Election 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

