Bihar Election Result 2020: Would BJP's shrinking space affect its Rajya Sabha calculations?

From 2018 to 2020, things have looked rather bleak for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in so far as the Assembly polls are concerned. Naturally, this is not considering the monumental Lok Sabha polls in 2019, in which the Narendra Modi-led party managed to clinch a decisive mandate. However, the state polls, BJP leaders would say, have been a disappointment.

Consider this: in 2018, right on the cusp of the general elections, the BJP faced defeat in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, not to mention the defeat in the western state of Rajasthan.

These states were the first in what was to become a string of others slipping out of the BJP's hold - including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP lost successive elections in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi. While the party managed to regain power in Madhya Pradesh by toppling the Congress government, a loss in most of the other states would have stung hard.

In Maharashtra, the BJP was dumped by its ally Shiv Sena which joined hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while in Haryana, it had to join hands with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to retain power, as the saffron party led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar failed to get a clear mandate.

Losses mounted with Assembly polls in Jharkhand and Delhi. Facing anti-incumbency in the former, the BJP had to cede the heartland state to an Opposition coalition led by Hemant Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 of the alliance's 46 seats in 81-member assembly.

Jharkhand was a sweep, but worse fate awaited the BJP in the national capital. Voting in the backdrop of an increasingly communalised atmosphere, Delhi gave the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an overwhelming 62 seats of the 70 in Delhi Assembly. The BJP was reduced to eight seats, bettering its 2015 performance by a grand total of five constituencies.

Even in 2017, when the saffron map was far from shrinking, the party had struggled to form a government in Karnataka, despite being the single-largest party - much like Maharashtra. But unlike Maharashtra, the BJP had managed to topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition to march back to power via the confidence motion route.

That also happened to be the year when the BJP managed to scrape through in its citadel Gujarat, home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the party chief then. The BJP had won 99 of the state's 182 seats, just nine more than the magic number even as the Congress notched up its tally to 77.

Can the setbacks in states mess with the BJP's Rajya Sabha arithmetic?

It's not just the shrinking saffron space, or its inability to pull voters via national issues that would concern the BJP top brass. Losing a state also means its national ambitions, particularly related to controversial legislations, are at risk since they end up facing the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

To pass key legislations in the House, the party has so far depended on the support from parties beyond the Nationals Democratic Alliance (NDA). Yet, it has simultaneously worked to increase its tally as it won more states. THe BJP’s numbers in the Rajya Sabha have steadily risen from the 2014-level.

Generally speaking, the party with a majority in the state assembly gets to send the maximum number of Members of Parliament (MPs) to the Rajya Sabha. Currently, the BJP has 92 seats in the Upper House, while the NDA overall commands 104 and it can get the support of four nominated members. The half-way mark is 121 in the Rajya Sabha whose current strength is 242.

As far as Bihar is concerned, in March, candidates for five Rajya Sabha seats were declared elected unopposed as no other nominations were filed. Two candidates each were from the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).